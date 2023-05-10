Frost Advisory issued, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Thursday

Thursday, mostly sunny for the morning with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60’s, South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunny for Friday, with highs in the upper 60’s. North winds at 10-15, with gusts around 25mph.

Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Breezy for Saturday, with highs in the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…