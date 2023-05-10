Skip to Content
Published 4:25 PM

Frost Advisory issued, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Thursday

KIFI Weather

Thursday, mostly sunny for the morning with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60’s, South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunny for Friday, with highs in the upper 60’s. North winds at 10-15, with gusts around 25mph.

Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Breezy for Saturday, with highs in the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
    formation.
  • WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, and the Shoshone
    area including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud
    Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho
    Falls, Rexburg, and St Anthony.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
    uncovered.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

