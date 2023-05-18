Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:13 PM

High temperatures in the 70’s for Friday with warmer temps this weekend

KIFI Weather

Overnight, mostly clear with smoke and haze. A low temperature around 46°. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with highs in the lower 70’s. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms, with most of the storm threats favoring the mountains.

Sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, Sunny with a high near 80°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

