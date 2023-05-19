Skip to Content
Warm weekend with smoke and slight risk of thunderstorms

High pressure over the region will deliver warm temperatures. Look for more smoke from Canadian wildfires, reducing air quality and visibility at times. There’s still a chance of thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday afternoons with most of the storms forming in our local mountains.

Overnight lows in the upper 40’s with light winds from the northeast.

For Saturday, mostly sunny and hazy. A few afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, sunny with a high in the mid 80’s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

