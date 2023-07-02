A few severe storms with mostly sunny and hot conditions for Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be in store for everyone tonight. We could see two or three rain showers along the ID/UT border in the early evening, but overall, everyone will look to stay dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50's.



TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are in store for July 3rd on Monday with a few spotty storms. Even though we are only expecting a few isolated storms in the region for Monday, these storms should be severe with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. SE Idaho, the Upper Snake highlands, and western WY are the best areas to see these few storms. The rest of the region will look to stay dry. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures remain in the upper 80's and lower 90's.



LONG TERM: We could see a stray few showers for the 4th of July, but most of the region will see dry, mostly cloudy skies on that day on Tuesday. Completely dry conditions then follow for everyone for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated storms return for some of us on Friday and Saturday followed by dry conditions into next Sunday. Winds will be a little breezy for Tuesday, but overall light winds are ahead. High temperatures will decrease down into the upper 70's and lower 80's for Tuesday. Temperatures slowly increase throughout the work week afterward. By next weekend, high's are back into the upper 80's and lower 90's.