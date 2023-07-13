Heat Advisory for Idaho issued

NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for Sunday for a good portion of Idaho, in our area : Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Upper Snake River Plain, Wood River Foothills till Jul 17, 12:00 AM MDT. We are forecasting close to, if not above, 100°+, especially for the lower valley areas.

This afternoon we'll have temps in the upper 80's to 90 and lower 80's in the mountains with a few clouds and some winds gusting to 20+mph. Tomorrow will be more of a seasonal day for us, with highs around 86 for Idaho Falls. You can see th forecast online and video replay on our free app. KIFI First Alert

@Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather