Hot temps with a heat advisory for this Sunday

Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 55°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunny for Saturday, with highs in the lower 90’s.

Sunday, Sunny and hot, with a high near 100° for the Snake River Plain.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT…