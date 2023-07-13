Preparing for more heat

A short wave kicks the winds up today after a nice calmer day yesterday and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls.

Slightly cooler for the valley and the mountains with winds SWW 10-20+ and more breezy today in the afternoon. Our chances for a slide-by mountain storm are included in my forecast for Island Park and the hills. Continued dry though and we're only going to get hotter for the weekend. The heat wave to our south will edge into the lower valley into Sunday and the potential is there for 100+ degree temperatures for the lower Snake Valley and eastern Magic Valley.

Some of us may only make it to the 80's today, but around 90 for the valley, however the 90's will rule the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather