Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat Advisory for Sunday

By
today at 7:08 AM
Published 6:17 AM

We'll be seeing a day of relief before a major heatwave touches Idaho. Winds light today NW 5-10 and upper 80's to low 90's. Low 80's for mountains. 87 in Salmon. Bright sunshine and dry.

Saturday we'll start heating up with temps back in the 90's and over 100 Sunday. Heat Advisories are in place for our area all day. A cold front slams in here Monday with a slight tilt back to the 90's and 30-40mph winds. Cooler for Tuesday by about 5 degrees. Normal temps are in the mid 80's for this time of the year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content