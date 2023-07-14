Sunny and hot this weekend

Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows in the mid 50’s. South southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunny for Saturday, with highs in the lower to mid 90’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny and hot for Sunday with highs in the mid 90’s to low 100’s. Light winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows around the mid to lower 60’s.

Monday, breezy and partly sunny with a high in the mid 90’s.

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 4 AM MDT MONDAY…

WHAT…Daytime temperatures 95 to 102 expected. Overnight lows Sunday night 65 to 70 in many locations.

WHERE…The Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert towards Shoshone, and the Wood River Foothills.

WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to 4 AM MDT Monday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.