Cloudy, hot and breezy for Monday

After hitting 100 in Pocatello, and 98 in Idaho Falls, 95 in Rexburg, 88 in Jackson, a cold front ( relatively speaking ) will swing through our backyard today. Winds from 20-30mph and increasing cloudiness and a slight adjustement to temperatures from the upper 90's to the low to mid 90s. 50's at night.



Wind Advisories to the west Sun Valley to central mountains and a Lake Wind Advisory for American Falls Reservoir and adjacent stretch of I-15 through 9pm tonight.



Slight chance of showers/storms into the day with clouds and temperatures in the mid 50's and continued breezy early.



We'll take today to get ready for more heat into this week. Highs will slowly trend toward mid 90's by Friday and we're looking toward upper 90's and near 100 by this weekend, again.



Dry and windy conditions make fire danger increasingly prevelant and please be safe outdoors and check on those who are sensitive to heat and with no air conditioning. Hydrate and use sun screen and take breaks from the sun/heat and wear loose light-fitting clothes to cover up. Use the early hours of the day to work outdoors, if possible, and stay ahead of the heat.