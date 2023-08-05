Isolated storms continue into Sunday

TONIGHT: A few rain showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the region tonight before we dry up overnight. Most storms will be focused into the mountains of central ID and western WY with a stray 20% chance for the valleys to see any storms tonight. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down into the 50's.



TOMORROW: A couple of isolated storms will roll across the region for Sunday afternoon after a dry, partly cloudy morning. Some areas will have some morning fog. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 70's.



LONG TERM: A fewer number of storms will be with us in the northern half of the region for Monday before we have a leftover shower or two for Tuesday. Wednesday brings us completely dry conditions everywhere that will carry us all the way into next weekend. Winds will be mostly light up until Wednesday and Thursday when we are expecting breezy conditions between 15-25 mph as of right now. High temperatures stay in the upper 70's all the way into Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, high's will increase all the way into the following weekend. By next Saturday, high's could return back into the 90's.