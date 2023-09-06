Chance of PM Thunderstorms with average high temperatures

We have a couple of weak troughs working through the region. We’ll warm to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for afternoon highs. A few thunderstorms for Wednesday evening, with more chances of thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday.

Overnight, a low around 50° for the Snake River Plain, with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Sunny for Thursday morning and mid-day, with NE wind at 10 mph. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Friday, we’ll see a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80° for the Snake River Plain.