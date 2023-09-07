Skip to Content
Warm and dry

Published 6:17 AM

Slight chances of central mountain showers/storms today and this wsw zonal flow makes very little impact in terms of precip for the valley.  Seasonal  weather and highs in the 80's remain the focus for the fair forecast with some winds 10-15mph into the day.  A quick passing storm can't be ruled out, as we've seen, but chances are slim. Look for any hits on storms for higher elevations to our north and east into tomorrow.  


Average temperatures in early September are at 79 for Idaho Falls. We hit 80 yesterday and are looking for that same reading today and into tomorrow.  Slightly cooler for this weekend, upper 70's and dry.  Lows will drop the bar to the upper 40's and we are on target for this time of the year. 


Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Local Forecast

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

