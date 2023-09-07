Warm and mostly sunny for Friday with a few isolated thundershowers

We have an area of low pressure to our north, that is helping to trigger some isolated thunderstorms for Thursday evening and again for Friday.

Overnight lows are back to the lower 50's with a clearing sky. We'll have southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain, will reach the lower 80's. Southwest winds around 10mph, with gusts around 15 mph,

Saturday will be mostly Sunny, with a few thunderstorms in our local mountains. A high temperature near 80 for the Plain.