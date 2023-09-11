Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday, with scattered storms and gusty winds for Wednesday and Thursday 

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 3:30 PM

 Overnight, a few thunderstorms with lows in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 mph. 

Mostly sunny to start off Tuesday, with increasing clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. 

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the upper 70’s, with gusty winds at 5-15 mph. Wind gusts around 15-25 mph.  

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. 

Cooler and windy for Thursday, with a chance of showers. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain.  

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content