A slight chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday, with scattered storms and gusty winds for Wednesday and Thursday 

Overnight, a few thunderstorms with lows in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny to start off Tuesday, with increasing clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 80’s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the upper 70’s, with gusty winds at 5-15 mph. Wind gusts around 15-25 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Cooler and windy for Thursday, with a chance of showers. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain.