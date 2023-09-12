Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night with more for Wednesday

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 4:19 PM
Published 3:56 PM

A front out of the northwest, drives in gusty winds and scattered showers. This clears quickly, heading towards Thursday.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds at 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a thunderstorm risk for western Wyoming. Highs in the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny for Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content