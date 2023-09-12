A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night with more for Wednesday
A front out of the northwest, drives in gusty winds and scattered showers. This clears quickly, heading towards Thursday.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds at 10-20 mph.
Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a thunderstorm risk for western Wyoming. Highs in the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.
Sunny for Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s.