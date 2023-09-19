A few thundershowers for late Tuesday with more unsettled weather for Wednesday

An area of low pressure is moving south from the northwest this week. We’ll see a few storms for Tuesday night and again on Wednesday afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and scattered showers for Thursday and Friday.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40’s with gusty winds. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers.

A chance of showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph. More scattered storms overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, look for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm for Friday. A high temperature in the mid 50’s.