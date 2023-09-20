Chance of showers Wednesday evening with more showers for Thursday and Fridy

An area of low pressure is currently working out of the north towards Idaho. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. We'll also see cooler temperatures, back into the 50's for highs. For Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we'll see showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A Low temperature around the mid 40's. South southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain showers with a few thunderstorms for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 50's. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 50's. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.