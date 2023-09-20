Skip to Content
Cooling with storms into tonight

We’ll see some sun to start the day with winds out of the south west and gusting this afternoon 10-20mph with the rain settling in and temperatures are taking a slight hit from yesterday. 

An area of low  will bring us showers and winds into tonight tomorrow and Friday with the temperatures dropping significantly below average for this time of the year in the 60s to mid 50s by Friday for eastern Idaho in Western Wyoming I half inch to an inch of rain as possible with some high elevation snow above 9000 feet with drenching showers ending by the official beginning of autumn on Saturday morning at 12:05 AM

