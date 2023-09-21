Storms with a hint of winter

Rain and storms today with heavy downpours and slick conditions with low visibility. 40's this morning with temps only gathering enough heat with a surge of cold air circling with this low to get us into the 50's for highs today. Winds and rain today blowing southwest 10-20mph with a break in storms possible mid-afternoon. Today is the worst of the weather for the valley, but storms persist tomorrow.

Heavy rain and gusty winds and yes, high elevation snow are all apart of the low on top of eastern Idaho, ejecting into Montana via the Tetons early Saturday, after the autumnal equinox arrives just after midnight. Download the free KIFI First Alert Weather App this morning, as more storms circle up into Friday.

