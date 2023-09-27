Cooler weather for Thursday and Friday

A weak cold front tonight will drive in some wind and cooler temps for Thursday.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, high temperatures in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

Partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the mid 60’s. South winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. For Friday night, we’ll see showers late in the night and overnight to early Saturday.

A chance of showers for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Showers are likely for Sunday with a few afternoon thunderstorms. A High temperature in the upper 50’s.