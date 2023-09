Average temps today with mainly sunny and windy. 20+ mph from SW in the wake of the front that came across the north. A more potent system gets together and slides increasing rain/storm showers peaking on Sunday. The extended forecast shakes temps down to the 50's for the peak of the front activity.

Today should be in the lower 70's after a couple of great bright days. Waking up to the 40's and hoodie weather.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather