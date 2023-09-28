Seasonal changes

Chilly start with a bright moon with flowing clouds for the valley and mountains. Noticeable temperature drop today by about 10 degrees from yesterday's high recorded at IDA of 74 / Average 71 for this time of year. Eerie full moon with sparse clouds when we started and more will shadow the sun today and highs peak at 64 for Blackfoot and Pocatello. Jackson and Wilson may hit 65 with 70 at Preston. Tina says hey!

You'll need a jacket/hoodie for mornings as we hit some light wind and wind chills shake things up - feeling like it is in the upper 30's for the backyard and cooler in Wyoming. We'll update you on frost advisories, but there may be some freezing air temps this weekend and into early next week.

A storm/low from the NW drafts with the jet into Friday/Saturday/Sunday/Monday. We'll drive cold air and combine with this wobbling low that sits over Idaho for a few days (kind of like the last time we had rain last week) and it's a cold, dreary few days and chances of showers. Sunday has the best shower/storm chances at 80%, but precip starts showing up late Friday and lasts into Monday, especially for Jackson and Star Valley.

We warm up slightly for tomorrow from 65-70 and with the low over us Saturday highs drop to the 60 degree mark or 50's for some. 30's and 40's overnight. Hoodies! Mugs!

Survey says a man can wear a "beanie" when it reaches 62 degrees. Cover that melon.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather