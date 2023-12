Friday night and early Saturday, Patchy fog with a low around 20°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Patchy fog for Saturday morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 40° for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 5 to 10 mph. There will be a slight chance of snow in Central Idaho and the Snake River Highlands.

Partly sunny for Sunday with a high in the upper 30’s with light winds.

Colder for Monday with highs in the mid 30’s.