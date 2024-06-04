Bright and Breezy with more warmth

Mostly sunny today and back to the 70's. Idaho Falls at or near 73. SW 17-24 G@40. We'll keep this southwesterly flow going and breezes through the region with gusts 30-40 through Wednesday night, but the next chance of rain is not until this weekend and it's 30%. Lows tonight in the 50's, 40's for the mountains. Tomorrow another temperature jump to the low 80's . Then we're back to 50's overnight. Can you believe we'll approach the 90's this week?

