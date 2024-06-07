Hot temps with scattered thunderstorms possible

Skip to Content
We’ll see a few thunderstorms for Friday evening with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds at 10mph with gusts around 15-25mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening. A high near 85°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A chance of thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. A high near 85° for Idaho Falls, with a 90° high for Pocatello. Southwest winds around 10 mph for the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Monday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower 80’s.

