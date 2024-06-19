Calm and dry with sunshine

We are entering a long stretch of nice, dry, and warmer and warmer days for the kickoff of summer tomorrow at 2:50pm. Today will see us back at the average temperature level of mid 70's, after that stout cold front flipped on us and made it feel like March with snow flying and gusty winds. We will see a range of temps this week from the 20's overnight in the mountains to 90's by this weekend.

Above average temperatures into tomorrow and the weekend, bouncing into the 90's. Light winds 15 mph and lows will steady into the 50's. Astronomical summer with the solstice tomorrow for the longest day of the year tomorrow, but your paycheck won't look like it.

Our next chance of any true precip in the long range outlook is at the end of the month. We're tracking that and the 4th of July forecast for you. Share your weather pics to me: jeff.roper@localnews8.com