Summer heat continues

Sunny, with a high near 91. Winds S 20 to 25 mph gusts up to 40. Watching for wind advisories into the desert later, in the wake of the push we received yesterday making for a gusty afternoon Sunday.

Clear tonight and 52 and still brisk with hot winds WSW 18-25, gusting to 38.

Tuesday - slightly warmer 93 with wind 25+.

We've got a stretch of warm and dry days, while the rest of the country is close to 100. We're in the best spot on the edge of the mountains, but we'll have to deal with winds. Check on kids and elderly and pets, and hydrate. Find shade and be heat aware.

Cool your home down by opening doors in the cooler part of the day and get some fresh air in.

While high pressure is over us, a flow from SW will put a slight chance of showers/storms into the southern part of the state into late Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is below 15%. We'll have a few more clouds in the Snake Valley and still hot.

Maybe a shower/storm in our bookend mountains IP and SE into mid-week with a slightly cooler high, upper 80's?

Jeff Roper