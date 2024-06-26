Just ahead of changes-cool down & winds

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around.

