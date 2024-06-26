Scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday evening with gusty winds for Thursday

For Wednesday evening, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A low temperature around 60°.

A few thunderstorms are possible for Thursday, with a high near 81. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny with winds for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 70’s. South southwest winds10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM THURSDAY:

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph expected. For the Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain. Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust is likely, especially near plowed fields. Blowing dust could cause reduced visibilities. Also, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.