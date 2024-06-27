Wind advisory in effect – close to 50mph winds

A cold front is on top of us midday and southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph expected.

Locations include Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain. Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may cause visibility issues. Boaters can be sure of choppy waters and should exercise caution.

The cold front coming through here at midday pushing through with gusty winds now and making temps even cooler for tomorrow. Highs today rounding to the upper 70's to around 80 and slightly warmer for Pocatello at 82. Mid 70's in the mountains.

Lows tonight, more like seasonal temps around 45-50. Friday will be in the 70's and upper 60's for the mountains. then the heat returns for Saturday, with temps popping to the upper 80's and 90.

As of 10am - we have tracked gusts of 45 mph for Rexburg.