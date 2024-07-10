Heatwave underway

We are getting ready to bring on some real heat today. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place today through Saturday for southern counties and Heat advisories are in effect today through Saturday for a good portion of our viewing area. Highs today in excess of 100 for Pocatello and American Falls.

Lows in the 60's as there is not much time to cool off after these hot afternoons. Some smoke is making it hazy and we'll see winds pick up tomorrow, as we approach 104 in Pocatello.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather