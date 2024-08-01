Hazy and heat

A dome of high pressure will supercede any chances of showers or movement with our weather for the next few days. Hot conditions and haze with shifting winds and 95-100 today for the lower valley and 93 for Idaho Falls.

Crank up the a/c and look for light winds, with gusts at times 10-15. Bright, hot, and pockets of patchy smoke. This trend remains in place into Saturday, before shortwaves create cloud cover and mountain shower chances of 30%. This will cool us by a few degrees, but the dog days continue with above average temperatures to start Friday and Saturday.