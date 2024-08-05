Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90’s

Scattered thunderstorms for Monday evening as high pressure to our south, helps in ushering in monsoonal moisture. This ridge of high pressure is flattening out, leading to slightly cooler temps. Low pressure to our northwest and a front for Tuesday and Wednesday, will lead to breezy conditions.

For Monday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58°. South winds 10 mph becoming north in the evening.

There is another chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 90’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high near 88°. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.