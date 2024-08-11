Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday; Red flag warnings issued for Monday afternoon

KIFI Weather
By
Published 4:30 PM

Increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A low temperature around 59° for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. More scattered thunderstorms for Monday night and Tuesday morning. A low temperature in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80°. Winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday, with gusty winds. A high temperature in the lower 80’s.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM Monday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
    Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
    Range/Caribou NF.
  • IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow
    winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
  • THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.
  • OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

  • Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
    least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
  • Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
    criteria.
  • Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
    Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

