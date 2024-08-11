Scattered thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday; Red flag warnings issued for Monday afternoon

Increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A low temperature around 59° for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87°. Winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. More scattered thunderstorms for Monday night and Tuesday morning. A low temperature in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80°. Winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday, with gusty winds. A high temperature in the lower 80’s.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM Monday.

IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty outflow

winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 40 mph.

