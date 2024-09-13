Warmer weekend ahead of another storm Monday

Sunny this Saturday with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. West winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

For Sunday it will be Mostly sunny with a high in the lower 80’s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 40’s. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for Monday. A high temperature in the lower 70’s with gusty winds. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday, expect rain before noon then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High temperatures in the mid 50’s. The chance of precipitation is 90%.