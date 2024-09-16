Scattered thunderstorms, rain for Monday night and Tuesday

An area of low pressure over the Great Basin will keep us a bit stormy.

Monday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%

For Tuesday we’ll expect Showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s. Winds from the west around 10-15mph, winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

A few showers for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. A 30% percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. A high temperature in the lower 60’s for the Plain. South southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.