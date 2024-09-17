Aeras of rain overnight with a slight chance of showers for Wednesday

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A few showers for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with just a few afternoon storms in our local mountains. Light winds with high temperatures near 70°.