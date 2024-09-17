Storms with more rain and chilly

A big drop in temperatures today. We'll only be hitting the upper 50's to low 60's. Storms will bring some needed rain and some flooding may be possible with oversaturation. Winds will pick up 10-20+mph. 1" or more for eastern highlands, thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Slightly warmer tomorrow with continued chances for showers and storms, starting with temperatures in the 40's early Wednesday and mid-60's for the afternoon. Drying up and then more 60's for the week. Get out your hoodies and sweaters, you'll need rain gear for today and tonight will be chillllllly.

