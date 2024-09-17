Skip to Content
Tracking storms and fog

today at 7:01 AM
Published 6:25 AM

A big drop in temperatures today. We'll only be hitting the upper 50's to low 60's. Storms will bring some needed rain and some flooding may be possible with oversaturation. Winds will pick up 10-20+mph.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

