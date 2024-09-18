Slightly warmer with a breeze

We’ll see some warming with just a few isolated thunderstorms.

For Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of showers. Clearing skies overnight with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. West southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for our local mountains. Winds from the west around 10-15 mph.

Friday will be mainly sunny, a few thunderstorms in our local mountains will be possible. High temperatures will reach the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest at 15-20 mph.