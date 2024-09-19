Nice weather this Friday and Saturday

Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming will sit in-between two different areas of low pressure. However, we’re not taking a direct hit from any of these systems, leaving us with afternoon winds and a very low risk of afternoon thunderstorms.

Overnight lows in the Snake River Plain will drop to the mid to lower 40’s. We’ll see overnight winds around 5 mph, under mostly clear skies.

Sunny this Friday with afternoon winds around 10-15 mph. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains near the Montana and Wyoming state lines. High temperatures will reach the lower 70’s throughout the Snake River Plain.

Sunny skies for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 70’s. Light winds from the northeast around 5 mph.