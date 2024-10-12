Wrapping up our warmer weather… eventually

Another beautiful day here in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Initially our forecast will be quiet, but later this workweek expect big changes as a fall cold front moves in.

Sunday, mostly sunny with continuing above average temperatures. Daytime highs will top out in the 70s with possibly a few areas nudging 80. A bit of haze in a few spots is possible as wildfires continue to burn.

Monday, another fairly sunny day with daytime highs similar to Sunday. Mostly in the 70s, but a few 80s possible. Once again, a bit of haze here and there is likely.

Tuesday, more sunshine with temps a touch cooler than Monday. In general though, we'll still top out in the 70s for most of us. Some smoky haze will still be possible.

The rest of the forecast brings big changes late Wednesday night as a cold front pushes through. Expect scattered showers and MUCH cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will drop from the low 70s on Wednesday to the upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday. More significant, Friday night/Saturday morning lows will likely be a growing season ending freeze. Expect lows in the upper teens in the higher elevations to the upper 20s in the lower elevations. That's cold enough that it may be worth taking the time to drain/blow out sprinkler lines before those cold temps move in.