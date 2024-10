We have a cold front that will show up later this week and give us a big push of cold air and chances of mixed precip on valley floors, and esp. in higher elevations.

But today, still hazy and lousy air quality for southern and eastern Idaho. Our time will be spent monitoring the haze and fires and still warm - mid to upper 70's today with very little circulation.

Changes start happening Wednesday with slightly cooler weather and highs in the low 70's.