Sunny and smoky for Tuesday with a cold front arriving Wednesday night

Mostly clear overnight with areas of smoke. An overnight low around 40°, with southwest winds around 5mph.

Sunny for Tuesday, with areas of smoke. A high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s with light winds around 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny for Wednesday, high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Increasing wind speeds for Southwest winds around 15-30 mph for the afternoon. Scattered rain late Wednesday night.

Rain is likely for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Breezy, the chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow before noon. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, with a high in the upper 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 20%.