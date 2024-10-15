Cold front arrives late Wednesday with dropping temps and scattered wet weather for Thursday

Mostly clear overnight with areas of wildfire smoke. A low temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

As a cold front approaches for Wednesday night, we’ll see our winds increase through the day with high temperatures around the mid 70’s. Winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain is likely for Wednesday night, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around the lower 40’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Expect rain for Thursday, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Scattered rain and snow for Thursday night. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible for the Snake River Plain. Low temperatures around 34°. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

For Friday there is a slight chance of rain and snow for the morning and midday. Partly sunny by the afternoon with winds around 10-15 mph.