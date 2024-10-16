Stormy weather for Thursday

A cold front arrives Wednesday night with rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures in the forecast for Thursday.

Showers after midnight with gusty winds. Overnight lows around 40° for Thursday morning.

High temperatures for Thursday will reach the lower to mid 50’s. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Winds from the southwest around15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

More rain and snow for Thursday night. A low temperature around 33°. North northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Friday we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51°. North winds around 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A chance of snow showers for far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming locations.

Sunny and drier for Saturday, with a high near the mid 50’s.