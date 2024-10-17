Chilly rains and gusty winds today

More rounds of rain and wind this afternoon ahead of colder air with highs today in the lower 50's. Winds SW 15-30+mph. Tonight will be even colder and friskier with rain/snow mix overnight into early Friday. Waking up to freezing temps, literally, 32, and some 20's in the mountains. Clearing later in the day, but remaining in the 50's for Boo at the Zoo into the weekend for daytime highs in Idaho Falls.

Cold front overnight with gusty winds with rain showers make for a big change in our forecast.

