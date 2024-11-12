Breezy with a slight chance of snow for Wednesday

A few snow showers for Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 20’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. A slight chance of snow for central Idaho communities. There is a slight chance of snow for Wednesday night for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 40’s. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Friday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s.

For Saturday, there is a 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35°.