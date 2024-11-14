Warmer ahead of the storms

Slightly warmer today and tomorrow - upper 40's and we get set for a low to strike up snow and rain for late Friday and Saturday. Our forecast has us dropping temps to the freezing zone into the next front's wake. Winds will pull up from the southwest and gust to 30mph. Mountains receive the biggest hits of precip. and the colder air really invades after Saturday with highs continuing in the 30's and lows eventually dropping to the teens then single digits.

